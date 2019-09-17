Three arrested in business burglary in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested early Tuesday in connection with a business burglary in southeast Bakersfield.

Officers dispatched to a burglary alarm at about 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Belle Terrace arrested Marcos Aguiniga and Sonny Villa, both 30, as they ran from a business, police said.

A third person, Ezekiel Rodriguez, 20, was found on the property and also arrested, according to police.

The men broke into the fenced property and a trailer on the property and were stealing tools when officers arrived, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

