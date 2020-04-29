Three arrested in barbershop burglary

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people they say burglarized a barbershop and fled in a stolen vehicle.

David Lopez, 32, Anthony Labendeira, 36, and Michael Kayson, 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and looting, and Lopez was also arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

On Sunday evening, police were called to a burglary that had just occurred at the Original Cuts Barbershop at 2217 California Ave. A witness said the burglars left in a white Honda Civic shortly before officers arrived.

Police located a white Honda Civic in the area of Park Way and C Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested its three occupants after determining they were involved in the burglary, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News