Three arrested in barbershop burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people they say burglarized a barbershop and fled in a stolen vehicle.

David Lopez, 32, Anthony Labendeira, 36, and Michael Kayson, 25, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and looting, and Lopez was also arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

On Sunday evening, police were called to a burglary that had just occurred at the Original Cuts Barbershop at 2217 California Ave. A witness said the burglars left in a white Honda Civic shortly before officers arrived.

Police located a white Honda Civic in the area of Park Way and C Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested its three occupants after determining they were involved in the burglary, police said.