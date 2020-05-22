Three arrested for stealing 8 catalytic converters from business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested early this morning for stealing eight catalytic converters from a local business.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to Braun Electric, located at 3000 East Belle Terrace, regarding a burglary alarm. Three suspects were observed on surveillance video in the yard of the business.

The department said officers established a perimeter around the business and could see the subjects underneath vehicles in the yard. All three suspects were detained and taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as 43-year-old Sergio Ramirez, 27-year-old Robert Menchaca and 37-year-old Jose Oregon. It was determined that the suspects had removed eight catalytic converters from vehicles at the business, the BPD said.

Ramirez, Menchaca, and Oregon were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, looting, conspiracy and vandalism.