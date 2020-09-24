Three arrested after shots fired in central Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after a gang member fired shots Wednesday afternoon in central Bakersfield. No one was injured.

Police said officers were sent to V Street near Union Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation at 3:06 p.m. A code enforcement officer witnessed a man fire a handgun at an unknown target.

The man was followed to a nearby residence where officers tried to contact him. The man, Alonza Thomas, 35, and two others ran from the residence and were arrested, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Thomas was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm, gang participation, resisting an officer and possession of ammunition by a felon, police said. Justin Griffin, 20, and a 16-year-old male were arrested for unrelated warrants and resisting an officer, according to police.

Ammunition consistent with the shooting was found in the residence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.