Three arrested after short-barrel shotgun found in stolen car

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after deputies found a sawed-off shotgun in a stolen car, sheriff’s officials said.

The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. July 28 after deputies with the Delano substation saw an occupied Honda Civic in the 800 block of Kensington Street, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Earlimart, and deputies found the shotgun during a search of the car.

Juan Flores, 23, was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges and Johnathan Toscano, 20, and a 15-year-old boy were each arrested in connection with the stolen car, the release said.