Three arrested after short-barrel shotgun found in stolen car

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested after deputies found a sawed-off shotgun in a stolen car, sheriff’s officials said.

The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. July 28 after deputies with the Delano substation saw an occupied Honda Civic in the 800 block of Kensington Street, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Earlimart, and deputies found the shotgun during a search of the car.

Juan Flores, 23, was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges and Johnathan Toscano, 20, and a 15-year-old boy were each arrested in connection with the stolen car, the release said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News