Three arrested after illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men and seized more than 600 marijuana plants on Tuesday after discovering an illegal marijuana grow in Lebec.

The department said deputies at the Frazier Park substation received several reports of illegal narcotics activity in the area of North Drive and South Drive in Lebec. During the investigation, deputies discovered an active illegal marijuana grow in the area.

At around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant at the location and found the plants, with a value estimated at around $500,000.

Braxton Durst, 49, and 46-year-old Roberto Zaragoza and 32-year-old Jose Razo were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing marijuana over 28.5 grams, marijuana cultivation and conspiracy to commit a crime.