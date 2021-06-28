Three arrested after gun discarded during traffic stop

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop in Wasco resulted in the arrests of three people after a gun was discarded from the suspects’ vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of D Street and the driver, William Sanchez, 29, fled into a nearby residence, according to a sheriff’s news release. He was detained, as was passenger Louis Sanchez, 26.

During the investigation, deputies learned a gun had been discarded from the vehicle, the release said.

William and Louis Sanchez were arrested on suspicion of gun and gang offenses, conspiracy, drug possession and resisting arrest, deputies said.

A third person, Margarita Sanchez, 51, was found to be involved and was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, conspiracy, child cruelty and concealing evidence, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.