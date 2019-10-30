Three arrested after drugs found underneath car

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested three people after a search warrant turned up methamphetamine, heroin and cash, sheriff’s officials said.

The drugs were found taped under the car of 40-year-old James Shelton, according to deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and drug charges.

Ashley Duncan, 24, and Saecha Gray, 27, were also at the residence in the 2500 block of Smith Lane and arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disobeying a court order, according to deputies.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.