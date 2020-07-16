Three arrested after deputies find illegal internet casino in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after deputies found an illegal internet casino in Oildale.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at an illegal casino located at an abandoned business in the 1100 block of N. Chester Ave. Around 10 people were detained at the location when the warrant was served, the department said.

Deputies seized two illegal gaming machines as well as methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, KCSO said.

Two people were arrested for felony warrants and an additional suspect, 36-year-old Nina Martinez, was arrested for operating an illegal gaming facility and possession of a controlled substance, along with multiple warrants.