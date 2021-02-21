Three arrested, 15 cited during weekend DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested for driving under the influence and 15 people were cited during a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this weekend.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it screened a total of 1,027 vehicle during the checkpoint, which took place between 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Calloway Drive. Six drivers were detained to determine their sobriety level, according to the department.

The department said three people were arrested for DUI, six were cited for driving while unlicensed and nine were cited for driving with a suspended license.

BPD said 18 vehicles were seized as a result of the checkpoint. Fourteen of those were impounded and four were released to licensed drivers.