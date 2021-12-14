Threat made at Warren Jr. High School found to not be real, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yesterday, a threat circulating regarding Warren Jr. High School was found to not be a real threat, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Parents received a notice from the principal of Warren Jr. High School yesterday, stating a threat was made regarding the school and it was immediately reported to the police for investigation.

The district responded today saying:

A threat was made at school yesterday. Investigation into the incident began immediately as the safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Bakersfield Police Department was contacted regarding the threat. The Warren Junior High Staff and P-BVUSD is committed to the safety and wellness of all as we continue to take any and all threats seriously. Panama Buena Vista Union School District

The police department stated that after investigation the threat was determined not real.