Threat made at Warren Jr. High School found to not be real, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yesterday, a threat circulating regarding Warren Jr. High School was found to not be a real threat, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Parents received a notice from the principal of Warren Jr. High School yesterday, stating a threat was made regarding the school and it was immediately reported to the police for investigation.
The district responded today saying:
A threat was made at school yesterday. Investigation into the incident began immediately as the safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Bakersfield Police Department was contacted regarding the threat. The Warren Junior High Staff and P-BVUSD is committed to the safety and wellness of all as we continue to take any and all threats seriously.Panama Buena Vista Union School District
The police department stated that after investigation the threat was determined not real.
This specific threat allegation has been investigated and does not meet criminal filing guidelines based upon the facts and circumstances as well as current law. Based upon the investigation this alleged threat was found to not be real. All threats, perceived or direct are investigated and concerned parties should report any knowledge or concerns immediately to law enforcement.Bakersfield Police Department