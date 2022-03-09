BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers found more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a loaded handgun, two stolen vehicles and an ounce of methamphetamine during a search in southwest Bakersfield, according to a department news release.

Officers contacted Thomas Puente Jr., 33, at a home in the 3500 block of Sesame Street, according to the department. Puente was on post-release community supervision.

Also at the home were Thomas Beltran, 35, Erik Peralta, 28, and Alma Hinojoza, 19, officers said. Beltran was arrested on suspicion of weapon- and drug-related offenses, Hinojoza on suspicion of obstructing an officer and a warrant and Peralta on drug-related offenses.