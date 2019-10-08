Thousands of marijuana plants seized from properties in Mojave and Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s investigators seized nearly 5,000 marijuana plants at properties in the Rosamond and Mojave area.

Search warrants executed Friday led to the seizure of 4,885 marijuana plants, 561 pounds of processed marijuana, $4,949 in cash and a stolen .357-caliber revolver, according to sheriff’s officials.

Arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana were Artemio Lepiz, 60, Clark Lepiz, 25, Hamlet Abrahamyan, 26, and Fidel Torres, 48, according to sheriff’s officials.