BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thompson Junior High and Stine Elementary were placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after reports of a shooting nearby.

The Bakersfield Police Department got a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of Edmonton Street at approximately 1:18 p.m. During its investigation BPD found that a shooting occurred between two cars traveling on Edmonton Street. The shooting did not involve any students, staff or school campuses.

BPD has yet to find any victims of gunshot injuries. The case is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.