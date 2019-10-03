Third suspect still at large in deadly New Year’s Day stabbing

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help locating a murder suspect in the stabbing death of a man on New Year’s Day.

Deputies are trying to locate Ricardo Tapia III in connection with the death of 38-year-old Luciano Jose Ramos, who was stabbed Jan. 1 in the 3800 block of Hall Road and died a week later.

Tapia was first named in connection with the case in May.

Tapia’s father, Ricardo Tapia Jr., 34, is charged with murder, and Melissa Avila with accessory to murder, in Ramos’ death, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Ricardo Tapia III is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.