BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in connection with a November killing on Saturday in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers located 19-year-old Christian Gaines in the 10700 block of Grand Prairie Drive, according to BPD. He was taken into custody without incident and has since been booked on murder, conspiracy and gang participation charges.

Gaines is suspected of killing 21-year-old Justin Griffin, Jr. on November 3, 2021 at a gas station in the 3300 block of Wible Road near Stockdale Highway. Griffin suffered from a least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

BPD arrested two additional suspects, Demitris King and David Gray, both of Bakersfield, on December 23, 2021 on M Street near 34th Street. They both pleaded not guilty to murder.

Police say forensic evidence linked all three suspects to the scene of the crime and the Chevrolet Malibu used in the homicide.

Court documents said the men shot Griffin, a member of the Westside Crips, for making disrespectful gestures toward the Bloods in photos posted to social media.