BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges filed in connection with human remains found in the Mojave area.

Jaysean Davenport, 18, made his first court appearance Friday and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court Sept. 13 along with co-defendants Jahquan Davenport, 26, and Antone James, 18.

The coroner’s office has not identified the remains of a woman found Aug. 15 in open desert on Sierra Highway near Backus Road but family of missing Lancaster woman Ronnetta Martin attended Wednesday’s arraignment of Jahquan Davenport and James.

During that hearing, a court commissioner said the victim had been shot in the back of the head.

A Facebook group dedicated to Martin said she died around the time the remains were found and her car was found burned in Inglewood.