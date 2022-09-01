Jahquan Davenport stands next to a public defender as he’s arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and arson. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case.

Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment.

Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail.

Sheriff’s officials have not commented on the arrests other than to say information should be available soon.

Antone James was arraigned Wednesday on murder and arson charges.

On Wednesday, however, family of missing Lancaster woman Ronnetta Martin attended the arraignment of Jahquan Davenport and James, and a Facebook group dedicated to Martin said she died around the time human remains were found Aug. 15 in rural Kern County.

The group says Martin’s car was found burned in Inglewood.

The remains were found on Backus Road between Rosamond and Mojave. Jahquan Davenport has a listed address in California City, Calif., and James has a listed address in Lancaster, Calif., according to inmate records.