Third person identified in triple-fatal Weedpatch Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the third person killed in an alleged drunken driving crash last week on Weedpatch Highway.

Jesus Omar Buelna Alvarado, 37, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the Nov. 26 crash at Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road, coroner’s officials said Friday.

Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa and Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield also died at the scene.

Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, the only survivor, was driving a Jeep Cherokee south when she veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by Gaspar, according to California Highway Patrol. Rivera and Alvarado were traveling in the Jeep.

Luqueleyson suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, where she was placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, officers said. She had not been charged as of Friday.