Deadly 2020 Bakersfield stabbing may have been revenge for alleged sex assault: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been charged in the stabbing death last year of a man on 30th Street and police say in court documents it appears she planned the killing with two others as revenge for an alleged sexual assault.

Mindie Emilie Evans, 36, is charged with murder and conspiracy and has a readiness hearing scheduled later this month.

The others arrested in the slaying, brothers Louis Bell, 49, and Dellon Bell, 46, are also charged with murder and have a motions hearing Wednesday, court records show.

The charges stem from the Jan. 3, 2020, killing of Dontae Maurice Lee in an alley the 1100 block of 30th Street.

Lee, a transient who loitered daily near the Fastrip on 34th Street, was dead when police arrived early the following morning to a report of a man lying in the alley.

The 38-year-old suffered nine stab wounds, including defensive wounds to his hands and one that penetrated his heart, according to court documents. It’s believed he was carrying a food container in one hand and a can of beer in the other when he was attacked.

Investigators found a black Samsung Note 8 near the body. Police seized the phone, and an analysis of its contents revealed it belonged to Louis Bell.

Related Content Cellphone of one of two suspects in deadly January stabbing was found at crime scene, reports say

Other phones were also searched, including a Note 10 containing messages between Evans and one of the brothers — whose name is redacted — indicating they planned to kill Lee several days before his death, according to investigators.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Evans sent a message about a movie she watched where someone was raped, the filings say. She said the scene gave her flashbacks to when a man tried to beat and rape her in an alley.

“You know who,” she wrote according to the filings. “The one you said your (sic) going to stick tonight.”

When she didn’t immediately get a response, she asked if he was going to handle “that” tonight, investigators said. The person responded “Friday,” which was the day Lee was killed.

Further messages from Evans said, “Do that (expletive) the way he did me,” and “Thank you daddy,” according to the filings. She later told the person to take a shower when he gets home and burn his clothes, detectives said.

Evans told the person Lee deserved it because he hurt “your baby girl,” the documents say.

Police contacted Louis Bell at his residence on Water Street and saw he had a fixed-blade knife attached to his belt with what appeared to be a small amount of blood on it, the documents say. He told police he and his brother always carry knives.

Louis Bell denied being in the area where the killing occurred, but surveillance footage showed the Bell brothers riding bicycles in the area the night of the homicide, the filings say.

Louis and Dellon Bell were arrested March 3, 2020. Evans was arrested May 25, 2021.