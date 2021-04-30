Third mistrial declared in case against man accused of killing 83-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jurors deadlocked and a judge declared a third mistrial in the case against a man accused of killing an 83-year-old man in 2019.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of Mario Avalos Jr. Prosecutors argued Avalos assaulted Ronald Lynn True in July 2019 in the 1800 block of Clark Avenue. True died of his injuries a week later.

Family members said Avalos was staying at a trailer at True’s home for three months before True died.

This was the third trial in the case against Avalos Jr. Jurors deadlocked twice in 2020. Avalos’ attorney, Lexi Blythe, has previously said her client is innocent and is seen on surveillance video at a Fastrip at the time of the assault.

Blythe told 17 News Friday a majority of the jury voted to acquit Avalos and maintained Avalos is innocent.

“Mr. Avalos has been falsely accused, and there is a complete lack of physical evidence connecting him to this crime,” she said via email.

Prosecutor Stephanie Zigler said another jury trial is set to begin June.