BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel in December where one person died and two others were injured.

Oscar Hernandez, 33, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and gang charges in the death of 30-year-old Daniel Gil.

Benjamin Bravo, 37, and Jose Chavez, 29, are also accused in the Dec. 12 shooting at a Motel 6 on Brundage Lane.

Hernandez is set to be arraigned Tuesday, and Bravo and Chavez are next due in court March 23