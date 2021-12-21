Thieves steal trailer of supplies from American Red Cross office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Red Cross in Kern County is asking for your help after someone broke in and stole a trailer full of relief supplies.

The Red Cross says it happened overnight at their location on Gilmore Avenue in northwest Bakersfield. It appeared the thieves tried to take two trailers, but were only able to get away with one of them.

Officials say the theft affects those in need of emergency support.

“These supplies are needed by the communities that we serve, to ensure that everyone has safety, to make sure there’s a safe place to go if there’s a disaster,” Red Cross Director of Community Involvement Eddie Zamora said.

If you’ve seen a Red Cross trailer, with the organization’s logo, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.