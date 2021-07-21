Thief takes Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry’s new box truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Operators of a faith-based non-profit dedicated to fighting food insecurity in Kern County are reeling after the delivery truck they just purchased was stolen.

Surveillance video shows it happened Sunday at around 8:30 p.m. A man broke through the gate at Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry’s warehouse off Kentucky Street and stole the non-profit’s newly purchased Freightliner refrigerated box truck.

The non-profit was preparing to have the $40,000 box truck ready for use next week.

Since 2013, Morning Star has been collecting fresh produce from local growers and distributing it to families in need.

Bret Sill, founder of Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry, said the truck was vital to what they do.

“We do nothing but fresh food. Meat from local butchers. Fresh produce from local growers. And so it’s imperative we keep that cold and refrigerated, from the time we pick it up from the shipper to the time we bring it here and pack it up.”

Sill asks that if you’ve seen the truck, or know anything about the case, to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.