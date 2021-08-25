Thief armed with large knife robs Delano market: Police

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano convenience store clerk was caught by surprise when a man armed with a large knife came for cash Sunday night.

Delano police said a thief went into the County Line Market in the 1400 block of County Line Road on Sunday just after 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the store clerk while armed with a large knife and demanded money. According to police as the clerk tried to get away. the suspect stopped the clerk and forced them to open the cash register. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Police are asking for help to identify the suspect shown in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Delano police Det. Joe Madrigal at 661-720-5527 or you can remain anonymous by calling 661-721-3369.