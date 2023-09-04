BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small business on Stockdale Highway in southwest Bakersfield was broken into over the weekend, being the latest victim of the seemingly endless property crime plaguing the city.

Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique, a popular mom-and-pop shop that has been serving up fashion for over 40 years, was broken into early Sunday morning.

Owner Heidi Shubin said the suspect stole about $600 worth of merchandise and dismembered a mannequin that was on display at the window.

“It saddens me, but it makes me mad, and it just saddens me that they have no respect or morals for people that do work,” said Shubin. “This is my life. Besides my children, my dogs and my husband, this is my life. I sleep, breathe and eat my business.”

Shubin told 17 News her mother and grandmother first set up shop in 1982, and now Shubin’s daughter and daughter-in-law are helping out too.

“We have four generations going, and I want to keep it going,” Shubin said.

However, early Sunday morning, the family had to come together for an unexpected occasion of blaring alarms and shattered glass.

Shubin said the suspect she saw on surveillance footage threw a slab of what looks like concrete at the window, breaking it, and then “proceeded to pull out the mannequin, undress the mannequin, come in, grab a few things, and jump back out and take off.”

She recalled it was a little after 1 a.m. when she got to the store, joining family and police officers already there.

“My biggest expense is going to be this window and then getting new security systems, a rolling gate for the windows, because I just can’t have this happen again,” Shubin said. “This is the third time in three years.”

Shubin told 17 News in early 2019, someone broke through the window, stealing iPads, computers and cash. She said also early that year, someone did a snatch and grab of $1400 worth of clothes and a purse.

These were only break ins through the front — Shubin said nine months ago, someone tried to crowbar the back door.

On Sunday’s burglary, Shubin said she was told by Bakersfield Police Department officers they have a suspect in custody. 17 News reached out to BPD, but did not hear back on details about the case.

Shubin said her business will carry on per usual, with improved security all around. But she said she needs the community’s help to do so.

Though the city of Bakersfield is offering security improvements grants to local businesses in Old Town Kern, downtown and southeast Bakersfield, it excludes where Sugardaddy’s is located.

Shubin told 17 News it doesn’t make sense her shop isn’t eligible just because it’s not in a certain area.

“There’s no good or bad part of town anymore,” Shubin said.

“When one small business is attacked, all small businesses are attacked… Enough is enough,” Pastor Angelo Frazier of Riverlakes Community Church told 17 News.

Pastor Angelo is organizing a fundraiser this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. right in front of Sugardaddy’s to support both the boutique and other small businesses. You can also donate via the business’s Venmo @sugardaddysboutique.

Sugardaddy’s is located between the Party City and Home Goods on Stockdale Highway.

Shubin said she’s already felt great support from the community.

“I didn’t know how loved and respected that I was and am, and I’m very grateful,” Shubin said.