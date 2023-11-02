BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities seized roughly 173 pounds of processed marijuana, 72 pounds of edibles and 21 pounds of concentrates from an illegally-operating dispensary in Rosamond calling itself “The Best Kush,” according to a search warrant.

Those items and more were seized last month after undercover investigators with the state Department of Cannabis Control determined illegal sales were taking place at a single-story building at 1733 Sierra Highway, the warrant says.

A yellow sign in the middle of the building reads “C.B.D.,” investigators say, and a large sign on the front reads “The Best Kush” in red lettering with a marijuana plant in the center. The business didn’t have an active license through the department and wasn’t registered with the California Secretary of State, according to the warrant.