BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities seized THC edibles, processed marijuana, mushrooms and mushroom edibles from an illegal marijuana dispensary operating on Stockdale Highway, according to a warrant.

Deputies took the items from Cal Grown CBD on Oct. 4 after determining it was operating illegally within the city, according to the warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Among the items seized were 11.4 pounds of THC edibles, 8.3 pounds of processed marijuana, 12.5 pounds of mushroom edibles and 0.2 pounds of mushrooms, the warrant says. More than $25,000 in cash was also seized, according to the document.