Testimony regarding woman who abandoned car continues in third day of Leslie Chance murder trial

Defendant Leslie Chance listens to opening statements in the People vs. Leslie Chance Monday morning. Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The third day in the murder trial of Leslie Chance began Wednesday with a couple who testified they saw a woman leave a car in their neighborhood and walk away.

Prosecutors say that woman was Chance abandoning her husband’s Ford Mustang after shooting him to death the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett, however, suggested through cross-examination that neither witness got a good look at the woman and can’t positively identify who left the car.

Martha Medina finished her testimony this morning while her husband, Antonio Medina, resumes testifying at 1:30 p.m.

Chance, 52, faces life without parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance.

Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Art Norris allege Chance gunned down her husband because he had rekindled an old romance. Additionally, she stood to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

Lidgett has argued there is not evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that his client committed the crime, and that surveillance footage the prosecution is relying on to show her whereabouts the morning of her husband’s death is inconclusive.

Chance and her 45-year-old husband had no financial difficulties and no issues with their marriage, Lidgett told the jury during opening statements Monday.

Chance’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.

The trial is expected to last two months.