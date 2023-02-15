HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Wednesday agreed to a tentative preliminary hearing date of July 12 for notorious murderer Jamie Osuna, charged with the grisly slaying of his cellmate in 2019.

Osuna’s attorney, Miles A. Harris, at first only sought to postpone Thursday’s pretrial conference, but Judge Steven D. Barnes, noting the age of the case, said he’d prefer to at least get a preliminary hearing on the calendar and, if it becomes necessary, postpone it to a later date.

Another pretrial conference has been scheduled April 19 at which attorneys will provide progress updates. Harris said part of the reason he needs more time is he was only retained last year and just recently obtained evidence compiled in the case. He told the court he’s addressing staffing and lining up experts he plans to call.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last about a day and a half, attorneys said.

Osuna, 34, was brought into the courtroom by three officers on Wednesday. He wore glasses during hearing and has grown a beard.

Osuna is accused of killing Luis Romero, 44, the night of March 8, 2019, at Corcoran State Prison. Romero was decapitated and other body parts were removed.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving life without parole for the torture-slaying of Yvette Pena in Bakersfield. A lawsuit filed by Romero’s mother alleges Romero made a personnel complaint against a prison sergeant who retaliated by placing him in the same cell with “violent psychopath” Osuna.

Last year, in a decision allowing the suit to proceed, a federal judge found it plausible to infer Sgt. Joseph Burns and other unidentified guards at Corcoran State Prison “responsible for the day-to-day implementation of cellmate selection decisions were aware that Osuna should not be celled with another inmate and, relatedly, that this was because he posed a serious danger to others.”