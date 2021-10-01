Tehachapi woman’s trial in husband’s death again postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex will take place in March at the earliest.

Wendy Howard’s trial had been scheduled for this month but was postponed Friday to March 14, according to court records. There have been multiple delays.

Howard shot Kelly Rees Pitts multiple times June 5, 2019, outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

She told police Pitts arrived at her house to drop off his grandson. They argued and he drove over her foot with a quad, she said. She told police she felt threatened so she pulled a gun and shot him.

Pitts, 57, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck, and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.