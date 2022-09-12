BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least another week before a courtroom is available for the trial of Wendy Howard, charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex in 2019.

At a hearing Monday a new trial date was set for Sept. 20.

Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, shot multiple times June 5, 2019, outside Howard’s home on Appaloosa Court. She has said she confronted Pitts over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter.

Pitts suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck. He was unarmed but Howard told police she considered his hands deadly weapons and felt threatened when he drove over her foot with a quad.