Tehachapi woman charged with killing ex ordered held for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her ex has been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing that lasted multiple days.

Wendy Howard, 50, is next due in court Sept. 11 for a bail review hearing. She is in custody on $1 million bail and faces a life term in prison if convicted.

The shooting occurred during an argument in which she confronted Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, about his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

During the argument, Pitts drove his quad toward her and ran over her foot, Howard said in the documents. She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Pitts suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.

The shooting occurred June 5 in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court.