BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report.

Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting arrest, according to court records.

Police were called Dec. 26 to an apartment on Cherry Lane and found Lavail Johnson, Rockey’s husband, with cuts including “an almost completely severed left ear,” according to a report filed by Tehachapi police. Johnson told police he slipped and fell on a knife.

Johson’s sister told police when she arrived at the apartment Rockey answered the door and said what happened was an accident, according to the court filing. Police said in the report Rockey has a lengthy rap sheet that includes multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Rockey is due back in court Thursday for bail review. She’s currently held on $300,000 bail.