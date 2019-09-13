Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex, released on bail

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband has been released from jail after posting bail.

Last week, a Superior Court judge ordered Wendy Howard, 50, held for trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57.

Howard’s bail had been reduced from $1 million to $500,000 following a hearing Wednesday.

Howard shot Pitts multiple times June 5 outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

She told police she and Pitts were arguing when he drove over her foot with his quad. She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Howard is due back in court Monday.