BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly took a bank bag containing cash that was left by another customer.

According to the department, the theft happened on May 5 around 1:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly took the bag after the victim left it on a counter at Midori Sushi on West Tehachapi Boulevard. Officials said the bag had more than $1,000 inside.

The suspect fled the scene in a late model white sedan.

Image provided courtesy of the Tehachapi Police Department.

The unidentified man was last seen wearing a neon green construction vest and shirt, a black mask, black beanie and black pants.

Officials believe the suspect lives in the area and conducted some form of banking at Bank of The West located at 785 Tucker Road before the theft occurred.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adams at 661-822-2222, extension 207.