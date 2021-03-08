Tehachapi Police searching for two suspects who tried stealing catalytic converter

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a catalytic converter last week.

The incident happened on March 4 at around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane. A passerby saw one suspect under a van attempting to remove the catalytic converter with a handheld saw, according to police. The second suspect was standing to the side and appeared to be the lookout. The passerby confronted the suspects, who then drove off in a silver vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is approximately 20 years old. The second suspect is described as a white man. Tehachapi Police said detectives found the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Lancaster Station shortly after the attempted theft occurred in Tehachapi.

Suspect Vehicle:

2008 Silver Infiniti G35

California License Plate #6GKX526

Tehachapi Police said the city has experienced multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or the suspects’ identity to contact Detective Machanic of the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.