Tehachapi police looking for suspect in park vandalism case

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is looking for a vandalism suspect.

The department said on Sunday at around 6 p.m., the suspect sprayed graffiti on buildings within the Philip Marx Central Park, located at the corner of Mojave and E streets. Officers have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call TPD 661-822-2222.