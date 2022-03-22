TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Teamwork between the Tehachapi Police Department and the California City Police Department led to the arrest of three on Tuesday.

California City police told officers from TPD that Cody Riley, 37, of Mojave, was wanted for vehicle theft, two felony arrest warrants and fleeing from officers during a police chase that previously happened in California City.

TPD officers said they found out where Riley lived and executed a search warrants at a home in the 600 block of Cherry Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also arrested Brent Brooks, 44, of Tehachapi and Katje Hobbs, 31, of California City, who were both at the home.

During the search, officers said they found a 45 caliber Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, both of which had been stolen during a vehicle theft earlier on Tuesday that happened on the 500 block of Steuber Road in Tehachapi.

Officers said they also found narcotic paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Officers said they found a switchblade knife on Riley and methamphetamine on Brooks.

Riley, a known and convicted felon, was arrested and booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a switchblade knife on person, prohibited person possess ammunition, possession of stolen property, under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, a felony warrant for DUI and a felony warrant for robbery.

Brooks, also a known and convicted felon, was arrested and booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of paraphernalia, prohibited person possess ammunition, possession of stolen property, and under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm.

Hobbs was arrested and booked for possession of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222.