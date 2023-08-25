BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Detectives with the Tehachapi Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole from Home Depot and Walmart, the department said.

Detectives said the two suspects allegedly stole electric tools from Home Depot and video entertainment equipment from WalMart Thursday Aug. 24. The man and woman fled Tehachapi in a white late model Hyundai sedan, which had fake license plates.

According to officials, the suspects changed the license plates on the Hyundai between thefts. The vehicle’s rear bumper also has damage on the passenger side.

Photos provided courtesy of the Tehachapi Police Department.

The suspects are described as a man wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans, has tattoos on his right arm and a thin mustache, police said.

The woman was last seen wearing light colored jean shorts, black tank top, has an A-line type haircut with maroon highlights and has a large tattoo on her chest, Tehachapi police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or anyone who can identify the suspects, is asked to call Tehachapi police at 661-822-2222.