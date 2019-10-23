Tehachapi man sentenced to 12 years in prison in mother’s grisly stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the grisly stabbing death of his mother was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

Matthew Jensen, 52, accepted a plea agreement in August in which he agreed to stop arguing he was not guilty by reason of insanity. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the second-degree murder charge of which he was convicted earlier this year.

Although the jury convicted Jensen of murder, it hung on whether he was sane at the time of the killing. Instead of retrying the sanity portion of the trial, the plea agreement was reached.

Jensen stabbed to death Barbara Jensen Teague early Oct. 23, 2017, according to prosecutors. Teague, 75, had tried to have an involuntary psychiatric hold placed on him hours earlier after noticing his increasingly strange behavior the past few days.

Prosecutors say Jensen stabbed Teague a total of 42 times.

Jensen was arrested after traveling to Mohave County, Ariz. He told deputies he hadn’t slept in nine days and was under the influence of Russian mind control.

Voices told him to kill his mother, Jensen told investigators.