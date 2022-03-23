BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man who complained of needing a girlfriend after he admitted sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years to life in prison, according to court records.

A jury last year convicted Jonathan Scroggins of two felonies concerning sex acts with a minor, plus possession of child pornography.

Scroggins babysat the girl Dec. 7, 2020. He took her to her bedroom and molested her underneath a blanket, according to prosecutors.

The victim’s 8-year-old sister witnessed some of what occurred.

The victim’s mother alerted Tehachapi police, and Scroggins admitted the allegations were true during a pretext phone call recorded by detectives. He told the mother he needs a girlfriend.

Scroggins was arrested at Cal Poly University, where he was enrolled as a student. A search of his laptop revealed 1,485 images and 25 videos of child pornography, prosecutors said.