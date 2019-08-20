Tehachapi man pleads to voluntary manslaughter in death of mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man pleaded no contest Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the grisly stabbing death of his mother.

Matthew Jensen, 52, accepted a plea deal in which he agreed to stop arguing he was not guilty by reason of insanity and to serve 12 years in prison for stabbing his mother 42 times in October 2017.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the second-degree murder charge of which he was convicted in March.

Although the jury had convicted Jensen of murder, it hung on whether he was sane at the time of the killing. Instead of retrying the sanity portion of the trial, an agreement was hashed out between both sides, District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said.

Jensen killed Barbara Jensen Teague early Oct. 23, 2017, according to prosecutors. Teague, 75, had tried to have an involuntary psychiatric hold placed on Jensen hours earlier after noticing his increasingly strange behavior the past few days.

Upon Jensen’s arrest after fleeing to Mohave County, Ariz., he told deputies he was under the influence of Russian mind control and had heard voices telling him to kill his mother, with whom he lived. He said he hadn’t slept in nine days.

“I did what they told me,” he told deputies. “I killed my own mother.”

Jensen’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 23.