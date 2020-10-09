Tehachapi man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in sister’s stabbing death over air-conditioning use

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man on Friday pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his sister after an argument about her leaving the air-conditioning running with the windows open, according to court records.

Joey Armstrong faces 16 years to life in prison at his sentencing Nov. 10, with 15-years-to-life for the murder charge and an extra year tacked on for an enhancement for using a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a prison term of 25 years to life.

Armstrong, 37, told police he didn’t remember stabbing his sister in the house they shared on Green Street. He described himself as a longtime alcoholic whose blackouts and alcohol-induced rage had become worse, according to court documents.

Armstrong argued with his sister, Gina Armstrong, 37, because he paid a portion of the utility bills and didn’t want her running up expenses, family members told investigators. Joey Armstrong’s wife and children and the father of Joey and Gina Armstrong also lived in the house.

A witness said Joey Armstrong grabbed a knife from his bedroom during the argument. Shortly afterward, Gina Armstrong was heard emitting “blood-curdling” screams, according to court documents. Family members found her lying bleeding on the garage floor with Joey Armstrong standing nearby holding the knife, his shirt bloody, documents said.

Gina Armstrong was flown to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds.

Although he said he didn’t remember the stabbing, Joey Armstrong afterward changed into a clean shirt and left the bloody shirt hidden behind a laundry basket, police said in the documents.