Tehachapi man in custody after posting threat to social media, police say

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man remained in custody Friday after posting on social media about committing a shooting at a local retailer, police said.

Kevyn Devereaux, 29, also posted photographs of an assault rifle, according to police.

Devereaux admitted to posting the threat but said he was only “messing around” and would not have carried out the threat, police said. He indicated he was aware of recent mass shootings and that people would likely take the threat seriously.

A search of his residence in the 21600 block of Brook Drive turned up five guns, including an assault rifle and ammunition believed to belong to his roommate.

Police said Devereaux’s arrest has no connection with the theft of weapons from a local gun store.

He is held on $50,000 bail.