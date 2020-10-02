Tehachapi man found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in 2017 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a crash that occurred three years ago when his car entered an opposing lane and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver.

A jury convicted Dominick Curley on Thursday. He faces up to six years in prison at his Nov. 6 sentencing hearing.

On Sept. 22, 2017, Curley’s Pontiac Vibe was headed south on Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road, north of Oak Creek Road. A Kia Optima driven by Lynn Marie Noyce, 47, of Palmdale was traveling in the northbound lane.

Witnesses told officers Curley sped and crossed double yellow lines to enter the northbound lane and pass other vehicles. He began swerving after re-entering the southbound lane and lost control of his car, according to court documents.

The Vibe veered into the northbound lane and collided with the Optima. The impact knocked the Vibe’s engine from its frame, and the Optima rotated 180 degrees and slid down the east embankment.

Noyce died at the scene.

Investigators analyzed data taken from the Vibe and found it was traveling between 80 to 90 mph at impact, according to the documents.