Tehachapi man convicted of murder in death of 2-month-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man faces a life term in prison after a Kern County jury found him guilty of murder in the death of his 2-month-old son.
Matthew Norwood, 31, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death. The murder conviction carries a term of 15 years to life in prison.
Norwood’s son, Abel, suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and a broken leg where an X-ray showed the bone was separated in two. He died Oct. 24, 2018, a week after he was brought to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Brittney Collins, Abel’s mother, is also charged with murder. A separate jury heard her trial, and continued to deliberate as of Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors say Collins, 30, ignored the repeated abuse Norwood inflicted on their child. In a video played for the jury, Collins told investigators she saw Norwood squeeze Abel, choke him and slap him on the head. She never intervened.
Despite knowing Norwood used methamphetamine — and that he had repeatedly hurt their baby — she left Abel in his care on the day the child was hospitalized, prosecutors said in arguing she’s also responsible for the child’s death.