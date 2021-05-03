Tehachapi man charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old, says he ‘needed a girlfriend,’ report says

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man is charged with four felonies in connection with sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl, a document filed in court says.

Jonathan Scroggins, 35, admitted to the abuse to the alleged victim’s mother and told her it’s no excuse but he needed a girlfriend, according to the document. His comments were recorded during a pretext phone call police had the mother make to him.

“Jonathan also said he had a problem, needed help and said he was already getting help, but did not elaborate,” a detective wrote in the filing.

The mother reported the incident Dec. 7 and Scroggins was taken into custody several days later, after the pretext call and officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.