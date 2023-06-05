BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man was arrested Monday on suspicion of bank fraud, use of unauthorized debit cards, identity theft, and possession of a Postal Service key, according to Department of Justice officials.

A federal grand jury returned several indictment counts on Blake Wayne Reed, 27, of Tehachapi on May 25, according to officials. The indictment was unsealed after his arrest.

Court documents show Reed obtained hundreds of stolen mail, which included at least 130 checks and 30 debit cards that belonged to businesses and individuals. Reed altered and forged signatures on the checks and used the debit cards to deposit checks into victims’ bank accounts.

Reed then made cash withdrawals from the accounts, according to court documents. He caused more than $40,000 in fraudulent transactions in the victims’ bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards.

If convicted, Reed faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each bank fraud charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the use and possession of unauthorized credit and debit cards.

Read would also face penalties for stolen mail and aggravated identity theft, according to officials.