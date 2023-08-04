BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the Tehachapi Police Department Thursday, Tehachapi police said in a statement.

After learning about 55-year-old Robert Kovach, of Tehachapi, terroristic threats towards the police department, Tehachapi police officers obtained an arrest and search warrant for Kovach’s residence.

Officers located and arrested Kovach during a traffic stop.

Officers searched his vehicle and found one pound of an explosive material, also known as, “poor mans C4.” Police and Kern County Sheriff’s bomb squad assisted in searching Kovach’s home located in the 21000 block of Blue Oaks Avenue in Golden Hills, Calif., according to officials.

Inside the home, officers said they found homemade ignition fuses, around 7 grams of methamphetamine, firearms and other drug paraphernalia.

Kovach was booked into the Kern County Jail on a “no bail” arrest warrant for making terroristic threats, being under the influence while armed, possession of narcotics while armed and possession of a destructive device. Officers said charges of manufacturing a destructive device will also be sought.

If you have anyone has additional information on this case is asked to contact the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.